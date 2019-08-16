New brewery to open in Boulder

BOULDER — A brewery for creative people will open in Boulder next week.
BusinessDen reported that the new brewery at 2907 55th St. wants to brew beer, of course, but also serve as a place for artists and others to gather and have great conversation. It will be called the Unnamed Beer Co.
