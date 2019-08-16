Loveland celebrates The Foundry opening on first day of business for new theater 

LOVELAND — Developers and Loveland city officials gathered Wednesday for a ceremony marking the official opening of the city’s new downtown commercial center called The Foundry.

The celebration coincided with the first day of business for the project’s seven-screen, 625-seat MetroLux Dine-In Theatre. Other portions of the project — including a public parking garage, Patina Flats Apartments and TownePlace Suites by Marriott — were already in operation.

The Foundry is a $76 million public-private partnership led by the city, local developer Brinkman Construction LLC and investors Baukol Capital Partners and Colmena Group.

“This has been a true community partnership,” said Brinkman president Jay Hardy said in a prepared statement. “The city has driven the vision for this dynamic development that we hope will add to the vibrancy of downtown Loveland. It’s been exciting to help bring that vision to life.”