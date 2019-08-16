I Have A Dream to conduct wine silent auction

BOULDER — The “I Have A Dream” Foundation of Boulder County Emerging Leaders Board will conduct a silent wine auction called Corks & Caps to raise money for the nonprofit organization.

Boulder County has the second highest opportunity gap in the state with one in five of its students eligible for free or reduced price lunches. Kids from low-income areas are at a disadvantage academically; many of these students face language and cultural barriers to education and are at greater risk of not finishing high school.

The I Have A Dream Foundation’s ultimate goal is to close the opportunity gap between these students and their more affluent peers so that these students have an equal chance to succeed.

The foundation provides long-term, year-round holistic support for students from low-income communities — called “Dreamer Scholars” — and their families from elementary school through college.

The fundraiser will be Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Egg Strategy, 909 Walnut St., #200, in Boulder.

Admission includes light appetizers, an open bar, and dessert. Tickets are available here.