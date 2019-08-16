Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Electric utility spends to protect birds

By BizWest Staff 

DURANGO — La Plata Electric Association, the electric cooperative based in Durango, spends $800,000 a year on equipment to protect wildlife from electrocution.

The Durango Herald reported that the spending goes toward hardware that converts transformers to safer models. Birds are most at risk when they take off and land on power equipment because their spread wings can come into contact with two energized parts. The retrofits cover those parts.

 

