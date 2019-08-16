Electric utility spends to protect birds

DURANGO — La Plata Electric Association, the electric cooperative based in Durango, spends $800,000 a year on equipment to protect wildlife from electrocution.
The Durango Herald reported that the spending goes toward hardware that converts transformers to safer models. Birds are most at risk when they take off and land on power equipment because their spread wings can come into contact with two energized parts. The retrofits cover those parts.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
DURANGO — La Plata Electric Association, the electric cooperative based in Durango, spends $800,000 a year on equipment to protect wildlife from electrocution.
The Durango Herald reported that the spending goes toward hardware that converts transformers to safer models. Birds are most at risk when they take off and land on power equipment because their spread wings can come into contact with two energized parts. The retrofits cover those parts.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
…