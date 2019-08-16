Dentist to provide free care to exonerated mother

BOULDER — Boulder Modern Dentistry will give a new smile on Saturday to a mother who was wrongly convicted, but then exonerated, of killing her 10-year-old son.

Julie Rea was wrongfully indicted for her young son’s death in 2000. Her trial took place in 2002 and the judge sentenced her to 65 years in prison. After new evidence came to light that proved her innocence, Julie Rea was granted a certificate of innocence on Nov. 29, 2010. Since that time she’s struggled to rebuild her life and mourn the loss of her son.

What actually happened is that a serial killer, Tommy Lynn Sells, broke into the house that Rea shared with her son in Illinois and stabbed the boy to death. Sells confessed to the crime after Rea had been convicted.

The free dental care will be provided at Boulder Modern Dentistry, 2100 28th St., Suite 4F.