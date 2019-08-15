Tebo buys Longmont commercial space for $1.65M

LONGMONT — A commercial space on Longmont’s Main Street, currently leased by industrial part supplier Rexel USA Inc., sold earlier this month $1.65 million.

The buyer of the 9,880 square-foot property was Stephen Tebo of Boulder-based Tebo Properties Inc., Boulder County public records show.

The seller was Longmont South Main LLC, an entity registered to the Loveland address of John Ownby Jr. Jason Kruse and Micah Loeb of the Colorado Group Inc. represented the seller.

“We received a lot of activity on this property and had offers in a short amount of time,” Kruse said in a prepared statement. “There is not a lot of good inventory in the market right now and this is a very attractive location.”

Boulder County property records show the property last sold in 2001 for $300,700.