Report: Fewer homes on market in June, but prices higher

LOVELAND — Almost every market in the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley region saw fewer homes on the market last month, while median prices fluctuated between small dips to five-figure increases.

The data is provided by Information Real Estate Services Inc., a Loveland-based multiple listing service.

Boulder

Boulder’s active detached home listings fell to 243 in July compared to 261 last month, but there are 74 more listings in the market versus July 2018. Median sales prices rose from $960,000 in June to $1,064,150 in July, about $21,000 more than the median price in July 2018.

The average time on market rose one day to 57 last month, compared to 56 days on the market last July.

Fort Collins

The Fort Collins market had 830 active listings last month, a slight decline from 842 listings last month but still 90 more than in July 2018. The median home sale price fell $2,000 from the month prior to $435,000, but was more expensive than the median sale price last July by $16,230.

Average time on market was virtually flat from month to month at 66 days, and is a day higher compared to last July.

Greeley-Evans

There were 313 homes on the market in the Greeley-Evans area last month, four less than the month prior but 27 more than in July 2018. The median sales price fell $15,000 from June to $305,000, slightly higher than the median price in the July prior.

Average time on the market for the area was 55 days, one day shorter than last month and four days higher than July 2018.

Longmont

The Longmont area had 263 active listings on the market last month, 15 less than in June but 70 more than in July 2018. The median sales price declined 1.2 percent from June to $448,995 last month, but that price was 1.5 percent higher compared to last July.

The average time on market was 51, a day less than last month and three days fewer than the year prior.

Loveland-Berthoud

Homes for sale in Loveland and Berthoud fell from 585 in June to 570 last month, but that figure is 17.8 percent higher than the 484 on the market last July. The median sales price declined $3,000 from June to $403,000 last month, but it’s 6.1 percent higher than the median price last July.

Average time on the market fell from 76 the month prior to 74 in July, flat from that month last year.