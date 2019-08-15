Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Larimer Alliance to speak about oil & gas industry safety

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — A citizen group called The Larimer Alliance for Health Safety and Environment has formed to have a voice in the creation of local rules regulating the oil and gas industry.

The Reporter-Herald reported that the organization formed because its members felt that the appointed membership of a county advisory board tipped too far toward the industry and was not balanced.

 

