Sheltair to break ground on Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport FBO

By Lucas High — 

BROOMFIELD — Sheltair Aviation Services LLC is breaking ground Thursday on its fixed-base operation and hangar complex at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

The $20-million project includes a new terminal, hangar and build-to-suit office space opportunities. 

Sheltair Aviation chief operating officer  Warren Kroeppel, president of corporate strategies Lisa Holland, and senior vice president of real estate and development Todd Anderson will be on hand at Thursday’s celebration along with Jefferson County manager Don Davis and Rocky Metropolitan Airport director Paul Anslow.

In February, Sheltair opened temporary fixed-base operation at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

