SCL Health, Humana ink deal for Platte Valley Medical Group coverage

BRIGHTON — Broomfield-based SCL Health Inc. has signed an agreement with health insurer Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to provide in-network coverage for its locations in Brighton and nearby cities.

The deal includes the 98-bed Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton and the Platte Valley Medical Group clinics in Fort Lupton and Commerce City.

The agreement was effective June 30.

“Thanks to this new agreement with Platte Valley Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Group we can substantially increase health care options for our members closer to their homes, helping them to get and stay healthy,” Mark Iorio, Central West Region Medicare president for Humana, said in a prepared statement.

Humana has approximately 181,800 members in the state. SCL Health currently accepts 20 other insurers in-network.