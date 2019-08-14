Inc 5000 includes numerous companies from region

Inc. magazine’s rankings of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States includes numerous companies from Colorado and the Northern Colorado/Boulder Valley region.

This year’s rankings include 156 from Colorado. Of those, 35 are from Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

Some companies, such as Datavail Corp. of Broomfield, have been on the list for several years — 10 in Datavail’s case. Others, such as Hayden Outdoors LLC, are making their debut appearance.