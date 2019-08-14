Biodesix hires new Research SVP

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. has hired away a former head of cancer research from the major pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) to lead its own development efforts.

The Boulder-based cancer testing company hired Dr. Robert Georgantas as its senior vice president of research and translational science Tuesday. Georgantas led Chicago-based AbbVie’s immunology and genomics research for three years before joining BioDesix. He previously taught at Johns Hopkins University for 13 years.

“His leadership in research and translational science efforts will allow us to be nimble in developing lung cancer solutions consistent with our mission,” Biodesix chief operating officer Scott Hutton said in a prepared statement. “His continued interest in advancing the use of genomics and proteomics, and his extensive and valuable industry experience will be a major addition to our leadership team.”

Biodesix develops blood-based tests to determine if nodules in the lung are cancerous or benign.