Ball provides scholarship fund for FRCC manufacturing students

LONGMONT — Ball Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL), has donated $50,000 to be used for scholarships for students in Front Range Community College’s manufacturing program.

FRCC’s new Center for Integrated Manufacturing, a 27,000-square-foot facility with classrooms and laboratory spaces to give students hands-on experience in a variety of types of manufacturing disciplines, opened this month in Longmont.

“This substantial donation will help close the skills gap and build Colorado’s workforce,” Nicole Gervace, FRCC’s advanced manufacturing program coordinator, said in a prepared statement. “These scholarships help our students reach their career goals. And thanks to Ball Corp., we can help fund their education and help them pursue great careers in advanced manufacturing.”

The funds will support 20 to 30 students enrolled in training programs at the Center for Integrated Manufacturing, according to an FRCC news release. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $2,500 per student.