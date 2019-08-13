Urban-gro hires new interim CFO

LAFAYETTE — Urban–gro Inc., a cultivation systems integrator and agricultural-technology firm for commercial cannabis cultivators, recently parted ways with its chief financial officer.

George Pullar was relieved of his duties as CFO and head of corporate development without cause on Aug. 6, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“There were no disagreements between Pullar and our company on any matter regarding the operations, policies or practices of our company,” the document said.

Last week, Urban-gro brought on Richard Akright as interim CFO, a position he will hold until Dec. 31.

For the past year, Akright has been the director of Aurora-based business consulting firm Akright Group International LLC.