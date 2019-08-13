Scobey to receive state librarian of year award

FORT COLLINS — Sarah Scobey, Poudre River Public Library District nonprofit resources librarian in Fort Collins, will receive the 2019 Colorado Librarian of the Year award for her work with nonprofit organizations in Northern Colorado. The award is presented by the Colorado Association of Libraries to honor exceptional achievement during the past year by a librarian within the state of Colorado.

“I’m grateful to be among the dedicated Colorado librarians who come to work each day with a passion for our nation’s democratic values,” Scobey said in a written statement. “Librarians uphold the First Amendment and are the champions of intellectual freedom by helping to ensure access to information for everyone, regardless of station in life, and we do this work on the ground level among our fellow community residents, where these efforts are especially important and rewarding. Colorado librarians are an amazing group of creative and dedicated professionals. To be the recipient of the award among this group is an honor beyond imagination.”

Scobey’s efforts to improve resources and support services for nonprofits culminated last year in the development of the new Harmony Nonprofit Center located at Harmony Library. Under her leadership, the library district has established local and regional partnerships to advance nonprofit education and fill gaps in services.

Scobey will be recognized at an award luncheon at the Colorado Association of Libraries Conference on Sept. 20 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Loveland. Tickets for the awards luncheon can be purchased by calling the association office at 303-463-6400.