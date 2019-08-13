PB&T coming back to Boulder Valley market

LONGMONT — Pueblo Bank & Trust, which operates locations in Pueblo, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Leadville, Denver, Salida and Cañon City, is opening a new loan-production office in Longmont.

This marks a return to the Boulder Valley for the institution, which previously operated a branch in Boulder.

The Longmont loan office will be at 315 Coffman St. and is expected to open Aug. 26, according to a PB&T spokesperson.

Michael Hindman is the bank’s Longmont market president, according to his LinkedIn page.

Pueblo Bank & Trust has assets of about $428 million and deposits of about $376 million, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Gateway First Bank, an Oklahoma-based institution, was recently approved to open two Northern Colorado loan production offices, according to data from the Colorado Division of Banking. Those locations are 340 Mountain Ave. in

Berthoud and 3400 W. 16th St. in Greeley. An opening date for those offices has not yet been determined.

Gateway First has assets of about $310 million and deposits of about $261 million, according to the FDIC.