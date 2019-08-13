Hemp processing plant to open in Pueblo

PUEBLO — A hemp processing plant will open in the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park. The company is a division of a Pittsburgh company.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Thar Extracts Colorado will employ 27 people. Thar Process builds equipment and devises technology for the cannabis and hemp industries.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
PUEBLO — A hemp processing plant will open in the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park. The company is a division of a Pittsburgh company.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Thar Extracts Colorado will employ 27 people. Thar Process builds equipment and devises technology for the cannabis and hemp industries.
Sponsored Content
Business Meals and Entertainment Expenses Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
Each year I have a conversation with several of my small business tax clients that goes something like this.
…