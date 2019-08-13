Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Hemp processing plant to open in Pueblo

By BizWest Staff — 

PUEBLO — A hemp processing plant will open in the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park. The company is a division of a Pittsburgh company.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Thar Extracts Colorado will employ 27 people. Thar Process builds equipment and devises technology for the cannabis and hemp industries. 

 

