Boulder’s Renovation Brands buys DecorPlanet

BOULDER — Renovations Brands LLC, a Boulder-based umbrella company that includes home-improvement product lines such as RTA Cabinet Store, Mantels Direct and Electric Fireplaces Direct, has acquired New York-based DecorPlanet Inc.

DecorPlanet is a digital retail platform for home and bathroom products.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert Gavartin and the DecorPlanet team to the Renovation Brands family. In addition to our existing online ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinet brand RTA Cabinet Store, DecorPlanet provides us with an extremely strong digital footprint in the growing multi-billion dollar kitchen and bath space,” Renovation Brands CEO Marc Sieger said in a prepared statement. “DecorPlanet is a big step forward in positioning Renovation Brands as a leading player in the growing online home improvement and renovation market.”