Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Bike shop doubles as classroom

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A new bike shop, like the coffee shop next door, will operate as a business and also help to train people in bike and business careers.

BusinessDen reported that Framework Cycles will open at 3655 Navajo St. It was created by an organization called Great Work, which is an education reform nonprofit. The organization also created Pinwheel Coffee next door.

 

DENVER — A new bike shop, like the coffee shop next door, will operate as a business and also help to train people in bike and business careers.

BusinessDen reported that Framework Cycles will open at 3655 Navajo St. It was created by an organization called Great Work, which is an education reform nonprofit. The organization also created Pinwheel Coffee next door.

 


 