Alternative to Violence hosts fundraiser

LOVELAND — Alternatives to Violence will conduct its annual Fore Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Highland Meadows Golf Course in Windsor. Proceeds from the event benefit victims of violence in the region.

“This has become one of our biggest fundraisers,” said Kari Clark, executive director of Alternatives to Violence. “It’s an event that is fun and will help more than 80 families, who are all victims of violence, have a safe place to stay and rebuild their lives,” she said in the written statement.

Participants will win prizes for the longest putt, longest drive, straightest drive, closest to the pin and $10,000 cash for any golfer who makes a hole-in-one on the designated par 3 for that contest.

A post-tournament celebration in the Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows will follow the golf event.

Thrivent Financial is the primary sponsor.

Those wishing to volunteer or participate should call the ATV office at 970-669-5150. For those who cannot attend the event, but wish to contribute, can donate at alternativestoviolence.org/Pages/Donate.php.