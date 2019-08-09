Longmont’s Align Sciences awarded $25K grant

LONGMONT — Align Sciences Ltd., a new organic light-emitting diode company, has been awarded a $25,000 grant by Innovate Longmont, a local accelerator program for early-stage startups.

Innovate Longmont is a partnership between the Longmont Community Foundation, Longmont Economic Development Partnership, TinkerMill, Boulder Small Business Development Center, Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Startup Longmont.

“Longmont Community Foundation is proud to support opportunity and enterprise through the innovate Longmont fund. Align Sciences is a perfect fit for the intentions of this fund and we look forward to hearing of their progress,” Eric Hozempa, executive director of the Longmont Community Foundation, said in a prepared statement.