Longmont hires CenturyLink exec to run city broadband network

LONGMONT — The city of Longmont tapped Valerie Dodd as the director for its NextLight municipal broadband service.

Dodd, a 17-year veteran of CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) and most recently the company’s employee experience director, is due to start Aug. 12, according to a statement from the city.

Dodd takes over from Susan Wisecup, who retired as acting head of Longmont Power and Communications earlier this week. City officials are splitting the roles of that position into two, one focused specifically on the broadband distribution and the other on electric utilities.

NextLight announced earlier this week that it passed the 20,000 customers mark.