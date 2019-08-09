Judge appoints Gimbel to Northern Water board

BERTHOUD – Jennifer Gimbel of Loveland has been chosen to serve on the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District board of directors and the Municipal Subdistrict board of directors.

She will represent Larimer County and replaces Bill Fischer, who died May 7. By state law, directors are chosen by the chief judge of the district court.

Gimbel has an extensive background in state and federal water policy. She currently is the senior water policy scholar for the Colorado Water Center, based at Colorado State University. In that position, she teaches a graduate seminar on water issues and develops policy strategy papers on issues facing the Colorado River and the Upper Basin states, of which Colorado is one.

Before that, she served as the principal deputy assistant secretary for water and science in the Department of the Interior and was deputy commissioner for external and intergovernmental affairs for the Bureau of Reclamation.

From 2008 to 2013, Gimbel was the director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, a group within the Department of Natural Resources that works to protect and develop the state’s water resources.

“Water is such an important part of our lives and our future,” she said in a press release. “It is an honor to be appointed to the Northern board, which has been and continues to be important in water supply and policy not only in Northern Colorado but also in all of the state.”