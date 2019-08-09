Funding Friday: Lawn care, IT companies pull in millions

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) was the biggest mover this week, announcing a $225 million fundraising round on Wednesday outside of the public markets after posting Q2 results below Wall Street expectations. The move sent Clovis shares down by nearly 35 percent the following trading period.

Boulder-based lawn-care startup This Land Inc., the company behind lawn subscription box seller Sunday , closed a $6 million fundraising round Wednesday, with New York-based Tusk Venture Partners LP leading the round.

Backbone PLM Inc. raised $10 million in its latest round Monday, bringing the consumer software suite producer’s funding tally to $23 million.

BioChar Now LLC , a Loveland-based company producing charcoal out of wood for soil health purposes, began a $4 million funding round Tuesday. The company said it hopes to use the proceeds to expand processing capacity at its Berthoud plant by up to 20 times more than it can currently create.

Other funding rounds this week (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

Aug. 6: Hope Foods LLC, Louisville: $4 million raised out of $4 million goal

Aug. 6: Education Bot Inc., Boulder: $1,031,652 raised out of $1,281,652 goal

Aug. 7: Sana Health Inc., Lafayette: $240,000 sold out of $6 million goal, funds raised via Simple Agreements for Future Equity

Aug. 8: Advanced Shooting Analytics Inc., Boulder: $137,200 raised out of $137,200 goal

Aug. 8: KromaTiD Inc., Longmont: $1,850,000 raised out of $2 million goal.