TTEC to lay off 174 work-from-home employees

ENGLEWOOD — TTEC Services Corp. (Nasdaq: TTEC), an Englewood-based customer experience technology and services company, will shed 174 jobs in October.

The company, which also has operations in Greeley, is planning to lay off work-from-home employees across the country, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed this week with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

A majority of those workers are hourly customer service agents who report to a senior vice president at TTEC’s Englewood headquarters.

TTEC representatives could not be reached for comment.