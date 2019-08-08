Metro North Chamber hires new CEO

WESTMINSTER — Parker Chamber of Commerce CEO Dennis Houston has been tapped to lead the Metro North Chamber of Commerce, which serves businesses in parts of Boulder, Broomfield, Adams and Jefferson counties.

He will assume the role of president and CEO later this month, according to a Metro North News release. Houston takes over from Gregg Moss, who had been the chamber president since 2017. According to Moss’ LinkedIn page, he is now working as an innovation coordinator for Westminster.

Houston’s “success locally, in Parker, demonstrates he can continue the exciting work that Gregg Moss helped develop for the metro north region,” Metro North board chairman Andy Dorsey said in a prepared statement. “Dennis is the right person at the right time to grow our regional chamber.”

Before his six-year tenure at the Parker Chamber, Houston led the Norfolk, Nebraska, Chamber.

“I am honored that the board of directors have given me this opportunity,” Houston said in a statement. “Together, we plan to take the Metro North Chamber of Commerce to new levels as we build a future-ready, regional business organization. We will be nimble and ready to help lead change for the region.”