Universal Hemp licenses Canadian CBD tech

BOULDER — Universal Hemp LLC has agreed to a licensing deal with Canadian drug company Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CSE: LXX) for its water-soluble drug-delivery system.
In a joint press release, the two companies said it had agreed to a five-year deal for Lexaria’s technology, which allows CBD and other drugs to enter the bloodstream more effectively when eaten.
The two companies said Universal Hemp will pay at least $3.75 million over the life of the deal, but that number could increase over time.
Boulder-based Universal Hemp produces bulk hemp byproducts for food and nutraceutical companies.
