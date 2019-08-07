Topgolf to open Friday in Thornton

THORNTON — Topgolf plans to open its new Thornton location 9 a.m. Friday.
The new, three-level, 65,000-square-foot venue is located at 16011 Grant St.
“At Topgolf venues, guests are invited to experience point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data on a TV screen in the bay, while also enjoying a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big-screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music,” according to a company news release.
The Thornton location is expected to employ 500 full- and part-time workers, according to the release.
There is an existing Denver-area Topgolf location in Centennial.
