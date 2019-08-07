Boulder subscription lawn care startup pulls in $6M

BOULDER — This Land Inc., the company behind lawn care startup Sunday, announced it had raised $6 million in funding.

New York-based Tusk Venture Partners LP led the round, while Bullish Cross Capital LP and Forerunner Partners LP also contributed. Sunday has not reported the offering results to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Wednesday afternoon.

The company most recently reported raising $3,244,620 in equity and convertible security notes from 14 investors in January, according to SEC filings.

Sunday sends customers fertilizers and lawn tools designed to keep their lawns healthy with minimal man-made chemical inputs in a subscription box that is shipped three times per year. The company uses satellite imaging and local soil and climate data to tailor the box to each customer.