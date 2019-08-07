Boulder company buys Copperleaf Place apartments for $21M

FORT COLLINS — A company registered in Boulder bought the newly completed Copperleaf Place apartment complex late last month.

Copperleaf Place Apartments LLC, which appears to be a holding company, purchased the three luxury apartments in Fort Collins for $21,825,000 from the building developer Brinkman Construction Inc. on July 25, according to Larimer County property records. That breaks down to a sale price of approximately $232,180.86 per unit.

Property records show the deed was sent to Jacob Durling after Larimer County officials recorded the sale. Durling is a partner at Boulder-based Flatirons Realty Investment Fund LLLP and president of Warm Springs Holdings LLC.

Durling did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Brinkman finished building the 2.9-acre, 94-unit midtown complex last year.