UCHealth Longs Peak secures stroke-center designation

LOUISVILLE — The Joint Commission, a national hospital accreditor, has named UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital a primary stroke center.

The designation is granted to hospitals that go beyond the Commission and the American Stroke Association’s standards for treating stroke victims during the initial attack and in post-care treatment.

The Joint Commission previously granted primary stroke center certification to Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Boulder Community Health, UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland within the past two years.