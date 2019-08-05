Swetsville Zoo property up for sale for $10.5M

TIMNATH — The Swetsville Zoo, a longtime roadside attraction just east of Fort Collins, has been put up for sale as a redevelopment opportunity.

A listing on commercial real estate site LoopNet has the 36.34-acre property at 4801 E. Harmony Road for sale at $10.5 million, including 1,600 feet of frontage on Harmony Way.

Bill Swets started to weld animal statues out of used car and machine parts as a hobby in 1985, and the attraction started to draw visitors for self-guided tours. Swets held an auction for some of his antique equipment in 2015 as development in the area gained traction, but it didn’t include the animal art.

The statues on site are not included in the property sale.

BizWest could not leave a request for comment on Swets’ listed phone number as the voicemail box was full. Seth Hayden, one of the agents at real estate company Hayden Outdoors representing the listing, did not respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.