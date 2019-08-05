Lake Loveland Dermatology to open Windsor office amid ongoing bankruptcy

LOVELAND and WINDSOR — Lake Loveland Dermatology P.C. is opening a clinic in Windsor as a judge granted an extension in its ongoing bankruptcy case.

An update on the company’s website announced the skincare practice was joining Associates In Family Medicine’s clinic at 1683 Main St. in Windsor.

Meanwhile last week, a bankruptcy court judge granted owner and dermatologist Kevin Mott’s request for an extension. Mott is now due to schedule a reorganization plan by Nov. 5, and has to get approval from creditors by Jan. 6 next year.

Lake Loveland and its sister company Skin PC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March after Mott said Lake Loveland had debts between $10 million and $50 million, and revenues from its locations in Northern Colorado and Boulder weren’t enough to continue on.

Mott sued Lake Loveland’s founder and former owner Patrick Lillis and his wife in May, alleging that they inflated the value of the practice to $8,759,000 when they sold it to him instead of the true value of around $1,200,000.

Requests for comment to Associates in Family Medicine and Mott’s office were not returned Monday afternoon.