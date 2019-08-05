Former Northrop Grumman exec to join Maxar

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) has appointed Carolyn Pittman to serve as the company’s chief accounting officer.

She joins Maxar from Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) and its spin-off company, Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII), where she held positions including chief financial officer and vice president of finance of Newport News Shipbuilding, according to a Maxar news release.

“I am extraordinarily pleased to welcome Carolyn Pittman to the Maxar leadership team,” chief financial officer Biggs Porter said in a prepared statement. “Carolyn has a wealth of public company experience, a deep understanding of government contract finance and accounting, and a track record of implementing best-in-class internal controls.”