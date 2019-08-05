CableLabs gets new R&D leader

LOUISVILLE — Mariam Sorond has been hired to serve as the new chief research and development officer at CableLabs, the Louisville-based nonprofit research and development consortium for the cable industry.

“In this role, Sorond will lead research and development directing the execution and adoption of new technologies for CableLabs’ members and the industry, partnering closely with [CableLabs CEO Phil] McKinney on technical thought leadership, vision and strategy for the future of connectivity,” according to a company news release.

Sorond previously held positions as chief wireless architect and vice president of technology development at DISH Network.

“As we advance toward a digital future encompassing even greater wireless capabilities, it is crucial for both CableLabs and the broadband industry at large to be led by innovative executives with extensive knowledge in wireless technologies and technology policy,” McKinney said in a prepared statement.