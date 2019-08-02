Wana adds new chief revenue officer

BOULDER — Wana Brands, a Boulder cannabis company with a focus on edible products, has named Eric Clock the firm’s new chief revenue officer.

Block was previously the director of software as a service innovation for EBSCO Information Service, according to a Wana news release.

“At Wana, Block is responsible for achieving revenue goals by managing the company’s Colorado sales team, developing and executing sales strategies for out-of-state partners, and developing and implementing distribution strategies for the Wana Wellness hemp-derived CBD product line,” the release said.