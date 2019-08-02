Wana adds new chief revenue officer

BOULDER — Wana Brands, a Boulder cannabis company with a focus on edible products, has named Eric Clock the firm’s new chief revenue officer.
Block was previously the director of software as a service innovation for EBSCO Information Service, according to a Wana news release.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
“At Wana, Block is responsible for achieving revenue goals by managing the company’s Colorado sales team, developing and executing sales strategies for out-of-state partners, and developing and implementing distribution strategies for the Wana Wellness hemp-derived CBD product line,” the release said.
BOULDER — Wana Brands, a Boulder cannabis company with a focus on edible products, has named Eric Clock the firm’s new chief revenue officer.
Block was previously the director of software as a service innovation for EBSCO Information Service, according to a Wana news release.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
“At Wana, Block is responsible for achieving revenue goals by managing the company’s Colorado sales team, developing and executing sales strategies for out-of-state partners, and developing and implementing distribution strategies for the Wana Wellness hemp-derived CBD product line,” the release said.
…