Former Boulder Chamber CEO Graf in conversations with banks after Amalgamated downsizes

BOULDER — Susan Graf, a former president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, has left her job at Amalgamated Bank.

An automated response message sent by Graf’s email account Thursday said she is no longer with Amalgamated and refers the recipient to another employee of the bank.

Sponsored Content

Prevent Fraud With These Simple Tips

Identity theft is a trillion-dollar industry in an ever-expanding market, while the growing popularity of debit cards has been accompanied by rising debit card fraud. Check out these tips for several measures you can take to reduce the opportunities for fraudsters to steal from you. Read More

An Amalgamated spokeswoman said the bank downsized its Colorado operations in May, but still maintains a presence in the state.

When reached by phone Friday afternoon, Graf said she continues to serve on various boards and is in conversations with other banks about job opportunities.

Graf was first a senior vice president in regional development for the Boulder branch of New Resource Bank, a San Francisco-based bank focused on funding socially conscious businesses, in 2016. She became a first vice president and a senior commercial banker at Amalgamated after the two banks merged a year ago.

Graf led the Boulder Chamber from 2004 to 2012.