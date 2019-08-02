Dungeons & Drafts closes despite fan fundraiser

FORT COLLINS — Dungeons & Drafts is closing permanently despite an outpouring of support of fans after the bar failed to pay taxes.

The Coloradoan reports the gaming-themed bar was seized by state revenue officials last month after accruing over $50,000 in taxes. A GoFundMe effort brought in over $35,000, but the bar’s owners said Wednesday on their Facebook page that they will not try to reopen the bar.