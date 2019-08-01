Home » Print Edition » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Grant – Children’s museum receives $30,000 grant

By BizWest Staff — 

WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette received a $30,000 grant from the Buell Foundation to support its Play for All membership program, which is designed to support families in need by providing an annual family membership to the museum for $10. Any family receiving food assistance, Medicaid, WIC, Head Start or assistance from a social service organization qualifies.

