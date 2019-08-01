Nonprofit – Fundraiser – Vintage Affair tickets go on sale

Tickets for A Vintage Affair, the primary fundraiser for Pathways hospice, are on sale for $80 per person. The event is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Lory Student Center Grant Ballroom on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. A Vintage Affair will feature more than 200 wine and beer varieties from around the world, gourmet appetizers, a silent auction, games and more. Pathways is Northern Colorado’s oldest and largest community nonprofit providing hospice, palliative care, and grief and loss support. Pathways provides services to everyone, regardless of ability to pay. Learn more about A Vintage Affair at pathways-care.org.
Sponsored Content
Prevent Fraud With These Simple Tips
Identity theft is a trillion-dollar industry in an ever-expanding market, while the growing popularity of debit cards has been accompanied by rising debit card fraud. Check out these tips for several measures you can take to reduce the opportunities for fraudsters to steal from you.
Tickets for A Vintage Affair, the primary fundraiser for Pathways hospice, are on sale for $80 per person. The event is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Lory Student Center Grant Ballroom on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. A Vintage Affair will feature more than 200 wine and beer varieties from around the world, gourmet appetizers, a silent auction, games and more. Pathways is Northern Colorado’s oldest and largest community nonprofit providing hospice, palliative care, and grief and loss support. Pathways provides services to everyone, regardless of ability to pay. Learn more about A Vintage Affair at pathways-care.org.
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
…