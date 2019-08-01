Home » Print Edition » Nonprofits

Nonprofit – Fundraiser – Vintage Affair tickets go on sale

By BizWest Staff — 

Tickets for A Vintage Affair, the primary fundraiser for Pathways hospice, are on sale for $80 per person. The event is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Lory Student Center Grant Ballroom on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. A Vintage Affair will feature more than 200 wine and beer varieties from around the world, gourmet appetizers, a silent auction, games and more. Pathways is Northern Colorado’s oldest and largest community nonprofit providing hospice, palliative care, and grief and loss support. Pathways provides services to everyone, regardless of ability to pay. Learn more about A Vintage Affair at pathways-care.org.

