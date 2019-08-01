New tenants coming to Longmont’s Village at the Peaks 

LONGMONT — Three new tenants are coming to the former Sports Authority retail space at 1250 S. Hover Road in Longmont’s Village at the Peaks shopping center.

A Burlington (NYSE: BURL) department and clothing store will occupy 35,032 square feet, according to a news release from NewMark Merrill Cos. LLC, which is overseeing the leases. The store is expected to open in the spring.

Bank of America will take 4,725 square feet for a branch also opening in the spring.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will open this fall in a 2,253-square-foot space.

“We continue to carry out our vision of creating a state-of-the-art venue to provide a world-class experience for the community to enjoy year-round,” Allen Ginsborg, NewMark Merrill Mountain States managing director and principal, said in a prepared statement. “We are creating a destination that brings the community together with the right tenant mix and events in an inviting environment.”