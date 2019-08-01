Congruex acquires HHS Construction

BOULDER — Congruex LLC, a Boulder-based telecom construction and engineering service firm, has acquired HHS Construction LLC and HHS Communications LLC, California telecom infrastructure services providers known collectively HHS Construction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Congruex, which has been on an acquisition spree since 2017, is backed by New York private equity firm Crestview Partners. The company has bought six other firms since Crestview’s $200 million investment in 2017.

“HHS Construction’s services include aerial, underground and substructure construction, along with engineering and core maintenance services,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in a prepared statement. “The addition of HHS Construction further strengthens our turn-key capabilities in this economically important region and expands our relationships with numerous broadband service providers.”