Premier Members Credit Union expands membership to 3 new counties

BOULDER — Premier Members Credit Union, a Boulder-based not-for-profit financial institution, has expanded the geographic scope of its membership field to include El Paso, Pueblo and Elbert counties.

The expansion, approved earlier this month by the Colorado Financial Services Board, adds those areas to the credit union’s existing membership field of Boulder, Larimer, Weld, Jefferson, Broomfield, Arapahoe, Denver, Adams and Douglas counties.

“Our goal is to grow our membership base and make it easier for individuals who live or work within these counties to enjoy the benefits of banking with Premier Members Credit Union,” chief marketing officer Jason Bauer said in a prepared statement.