New 100,000-square-foot office space planned in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — A new 100,000-square-foot office building is being proposed for a site within Louisville’s Colorado Tech Center business park.

“The intent for the building is to house 32 individual executive office condominiums that would be sold individually to separate companies,” according to documents submitted recently to Louisville planners.

DAJ Design out of Louisville is the applicant for the project at 1411 S. Arthur Ave., planning documents show. The owner is CTC Gateway LLC, an entity registered to a residential address in Broomfield.

Plans call for the office space to include fitness facilities and a wine bar.

“The building is oriented to take advantage of the immediate and distant surrounding views, and has a unique building footprint and shape with significant surface articulation to promote a high degree of architectural interest,” according to planning documents.

The project is tentatively set to be reviewed by the Louisville Planning Commission in October.