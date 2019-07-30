JumpCloud expands Boulder office space, plans to hire 200

BOULDER — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has expanded into three Boulder offices and will soon move into an additional Denver space. The company also plans to add 200 employees over the next year.

The growth comes on the heels of the May completion of a $50-million fundraising round. Since its founding in 2012, JumpCloud has raised roughly $96.4 million, according to Crunchbase data.

“Since we got our funding it has been full speed ahead,” Aaron Wilmot, JumpCloud’s vice president of people, told BizWest this week.

The company recently expanded into two new spaces near Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall and may soon begin looking for additional offices in the city. Meanwhile, JumpCloud is gearing up to open a new Denver office later in the year.

In total, the company occupies roughly 30,000 square feet of space, according to Wilmot.

JumpCloud needs all the space it can get to accommodate its growing workforce. The firm does not disclose its total worker headcount, but the company’s LinkedIn page lists 155 employees.

The company initially projected it would need to hire 200 additional employees in a range of job types from accountants to architects over a two-year period. That timeframe has been compressed, and JumpCloud now intends to bring those new workers aboard over the next 12 months.

“We’re accelerating our pace,” Wilmot said. “We don’t want to miss out on any of the talent out there and move as fast as we can.”

Wilmot acknowledged that bringing on that many new people in such a short period of time will be a challenge, but said the headcount scale-up is necessary to keep pace with JumpCloud’s ever-growing work log.

“What we’re looking for is people who are interested in having a big impact on our business,” Wilmot said. “One of the things we really pride ourselves on is listening to employees and taking their feedback. As we continue to scale we want to find new avenues for their voices to be heard and continue to build the best culture we can.”