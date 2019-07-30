Elevations receives Athena award

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union was presented with the Global Women’s Leadership Network’s Athena Leadership Award on July 27. Nancy Herbert, immediate past chair of the Elevations board of directors, accepted the award for Elevations during the World Credit Union Conference in the Bahamas.
The award is inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology who stands for strength, courage and wisdom. It is presented annually to an individual or organization that has made an outstanding contribution to women’s leadership in the international credit-union movement.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to support the GWLN and its important work,” Kate Brown, current board chairman of Elevations, said in a written statement. “This organization gives us the platform to truly use our resources for the greater good.”
Since GWLN’s inception in 2009, Elevations Credit Union has supported the initiative by sponsoring scholarships and leaders to attend the annual forum each year. In addition, the credit union has worked with the Mountain West Credit Union Association and GWLN to establish Colorado’s first Sister Society.
“We are incredibly grateful for Elevations’ leadership, support and dedication to our mission,” said Eleni Giakoumopoulos, GWLN program director.
