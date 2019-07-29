New FoCo group connects businesswomen through comedy

FORT COLLINS — They say laughter is the best medicine, but could it also be the best way to make business connections?

Absolutely, according to Meghann Conter, founder of the comedy-centric female entrepreneur networking group The Dames.

The Dames, launched in Denver in 2015 and recently expanded to Fort Collins, brings together female leaders of six- and seven-figure companies to connect, learn and crack a smile. Each event includes performances by female comics and improv troupes.

“Our commitment is to have real humor and laughter at every event,” Conter said. “I feel like this is something that Northern Colorado has been craving and needing. A lot of the time [at business conferences] there’s so much seriousness and stress. We bring people together around humor and laughter. It helps people break open so they can connect more authentically.”

The Dames operates using a business licensing structure. The company will license its concepts and technology model to local chapter leaders, who organize the group’s events.

Currently, The Dames have chapters in Fort Collins and Denver. The third chapter in Orange County, California is launching later this summer. Conter, a marketing consultant and brand strategist, said the company is targeting Minneapolis, Chicago, Austin, Phoenix and Albuquerque for future chapters of The Dames.

“We’re hell-bent on connecting women all around the country to share resources, help lift each other up and grow up businesses.”

In addition to the live events, members of The Dames have access to a web platform with webinars and opportunities to connect digitally with other members.

At each event, The Dame of Influence Award is presented to a nominated woman “who is running an impact-driven, million-dollar business.”

The award recipient is then interviewed on stage about their experience growing and scaling a business.

The Dames events in Fort Collins typically get about 50 attendees representing a variety of industry sectors and Denver gets roughly double the crowd size.

“What’s most important is that they have a collaborative nature and want to support one another. A lot of what we do is helping women collaborate rather than compete.”

The Northern Colorado Dames meet again in Fort Collins on Sept. 11. For more information, visit www.thedames.co/noco.