KeyBank hires new Colorado market president

DENVER — KeyBank has hired Mike Katz to serve as the bank’s new Colorado market president.
Katz was most recently the western region manager at U.S. Bank. He takes over from Tom Tulodzieski, who retired earlier this year.
“We are delighted to have someone of Mike’s caliber join our successful team here in the Colorado market,” Laurie Muller-Girard, KeyBank’s west region commercial banking leader, said in a prepared statement. “As a seasoned corporate banking professional, he has a proven track record of developing strong relationships with the C-suite and is an experienced team leader who will be an asset to our clients here in Colorado.”
Sponsored Content
Prevent Fraud With These Simple Tips
Identity theft is a trillion-dollar industry in an ever-expanding market, while the growing popularity of debit cards has been accompanied by rising debit card fraud. Check out these tips for several measures you can take to reduce the opportunities for fraudsters to steal from you.
DENVER — KeyBank has hired Mike Katz to serve as the bank’s new Colorado market president.
Katz was most recently the western region manager at U.S. Bank. He takes over from Tom Tulodzieski, who retired earlier this year.
“We are delighted to have someone of Mike’s caliber join our successful team here in the Colorado market,” Laurie Muller-Girard, KeyBank’s west region commercial banking leader, said in a prepared statement. “As a seasoned corporate banking professional, he has a proven track record of developing strong relationships with the C-suite and is an experienced team leader who will be an asset to our clients here in Colorado.”
Sponsored Content
To Buy or Lease – Key Considerations for Business Owners
As your business grows and matures, it is almost inevitable you will ask yourself whether to buy or lease space from which to operate. Here are a few key considerations when making this decision.
…