KeyBank hires new Colorado market president

DENVER — KeyBank has hired Mike Katz to serve as the bank’s new Colorado market president.

Katz was most recently the western region manager at U.S. Bank. He takes over from Tom Tulodzieski, who retired earlier this year.

“We are delighted to have someone of Mike’s caliber join our successful team here in the Colorado market,” Laurie Muller-Girard, KeyBank’s west region commercial banking leader, said in a prepared statement. “As a seasoned corporate banking professional, he has a proven track record of developing strong relationships with the C-suite and is an experienced team leader who will be an asset to our clients here in Colorado.”