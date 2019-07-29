Epic River raises $1.75M

LOVELAND — Health-care financing startup Epic River Inc. has raised $1,753,967 in its first fundraising round.

The Loveland-based company raised the cash from three investors via equity sales and convertible promissory notes, which act as debt until the note holders trade them in for shares of the company. According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company still has $500,000 left for sale in the round.

Epic River, formerly known as MyLoans Holdings LLC, connects patients looking for medical loans to a nearby bank or credit union to set up a payment plan. The company then pays the patient’s balance to the provider in full.