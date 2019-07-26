10 Tips to Prevent Identity Theft

The big data breaches make the headlines, but each year tens of millions of people experience some form of identity theft. While there is little you can do prevent a major data breach, there are several measures you can take to reduce or eliminate the opportunities for identity thieves to wreck your life:

If you think your email account may have been attacked (friends informing you they received a strange email from you), change your password immediately.

Don’t store emails with sensitive information or attachments.

Doublecheck the source of emails you receive from financial institutions.

Never, ever provide your social security number or credit card number in an email.

Never click on a link in an email unless you have verified the legitimacy of the sender.

Use a password generator or vault program to create random passwords on your various online accounts. (The software program remembers them for you.)

Check your online financial accounts regularly for any suspicious activity.

Someone could be recording your keystrokes. Ensure you always have the most recent version of anti-malware software installed.

Go paperless. Your mailbox can still be a source of personal information.

Shred all documents you are not absolutely required to keep, safely store the rest.

Watch out for Debit Card Scams

Debit card use is rising faster than all other forms of payment in the U.S. Debit card fraud is increasing too. Here are the top three forms of debit card fraud

Online shopping fraud

Debit card use for online shopping is increasing, creating more opportunities for fraudsters to access your information. If there is malware on your computer, they can access it there. If someone is eavesdropping on your Wi-Fi, it could be from a middle man attack. Anti-fraud tips:

Use a credit card online for its greater protections.

Make sure your computer is up-to-date, with the latest antivirus and antispyware software.

Closely monitor your bank account online (you have two days to report a fraud on your debit card to limit your liability to $50).

Avoid clicking on pop-up ads offering free products.

ATM Skimming

As the number of ATMs grows, ATM skimming remains popular. Skimmers attach a device to ATMs to capture debit card information. Some skimmers attach cameras to capture keystrokes used to enter PINs. It also occurs at gas stations.

Anti-fraud tips:

Limit your ATM use to bank branches or where video surveillance is available.

Phishing

Scammers send emails that look legitimate, right down to your bank’s logo, asking to “verify” your debit card number. Clicking on a link in the email sends you to a fake website where you are asked to enter your information.

Anti-fraud tips: